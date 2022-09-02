A look at ND’s new haze plan: includes no new measures to reduce pollution

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There won’t be major changes made to address hazy conditions in North Dakota.

That’s because researchers from the Department of Environmental Quality said 70% of visibility-impacting haze comes from out of state, specifically from wildfires, which are out of DEQ’s control.

Between now and 2028, the DEQ is expecting a reduction in emissions of about 20%, which works out to a reduction of more than 40,000 tons of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide. But there are still critics.

“We’re, give or take, over halfway toward our 2064 end goals, within the first 16 years of the program. So, we’ve already made significant progress right now,” said David Stroh, environmental engineer for the DEQ.

“They have made substantial progress within the last 20 years, I would say, at reducing haze. We just think they ought to be doing a better job of continuing the reduction in the airborne pollution,” said Connie Triplett, Badlands Conservation Alliance board president.

The plan is a requirement from the federal government: every ten years, the state is required to update a plan to address regional haze, with a goal of eliminating it by 2064.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.