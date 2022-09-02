Legacy of McKenzie County veterans honored at Watford City’s Veterans Memorial Park

Watford City Veterans Memorial Park
Watford City Veterans Memorial Park
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - McKenzie County has thousands of veterans who have served to protect this country, and one man wants to make sure their names are never forgotten.

At the heart of Watford City lies the Veterans Memorial Park, a site symbolizing patriotism and the courage of those who entered the armed services. This project has been a top priority for Navy Veteran Jerry Samuelson.

“People can’t believe when they come to Watford City that we have something like this,” said Samuelson.

The main feature of the park are the granite monuments. Each one contains the names of veterans with ties to McKenzie County.

“We have over 2,200 names of veterans here on the wall. Lots of veterans who have served going back to World War One,” said Samuelson.

Each name engraved also highlights the veterans time in the service and what branch they served. Samuelson encourages people to look for someone they know and learn about others in the process.

“The names are not alphabetical, they are random. The fun part about this is that you get to search for your veteran’s name on the wall,” said Samuelson.

This park represents history, which is still being written today by those who choose to defend their country. Plenty of space remains within the park, and Samuelson said he will make sure that no veteran in McKenzie County is ever forgotten.

Samuelson said they will be adding an “eternal flame” to the park later this year.

