Justices hear oral arguments in case about invalidated signatures on term limits petition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a ballot measure that would have put the issue of term limits on the November ballot was invalidated by the Secretary of State Al Jaeger earlier this year, the North Dakota Term Limits Committee filed a lawsuit.

After the District Court found Jaeger’s rejection justified by his determination of irregularities on petitions, the “one-of-a-kind case” is now making its way through the North Dakota Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments Friday.

Surrogate Judge William Neumann, Justice Lisa McEvers, Chief Justice Jon Jensen, Surrogate Judge Allan Schmalenberger, and Justice Jerod Tufte filed into the courtroom Friday.

Edward Greim, attorney for the North Dakota Term Limits Sponsoring Committee stepped up to the podium first.

He argued that while the case was still about ND Secretary of State Al Jaeger’s “legally and factually incorrect” decision to strike half of the otherwise valid signatures from the ballot based on notary misconduct, he says the case is also about something more.

“In short, the question is whether North Dakotans’ right to initiate a measure could ever come to depend completely on one man’s inexpert handwriting opinion,” said Greim.

He says the state should have gone to the notaries in question to clear up the issue with new affidavits.

“Is that something a new affidavit corrects then, or not?” asked Justice Jerod Tufte.

David Phillips, attorney for Al Jaeger, said new affidavits aren’t enough to correct the discrepancies.

“Anyone can submit an affidavit denying fraud, but that doesn’t make it go away,” said Phillips.

Attorneys on both sides say there was an unprecedented number of signatures submitted for the ballot measure.

Phillips says there were also an unprecedented number of irregularities, and ultimately fraud, in the petition.

“The term limits measure seeks to amend our state constitution. It’s the most sacred document in our state law. The Secretary and this court are here to ensure that our constitution is only amended through lawful means, not fraudulent ones,” added Phillips.

On rebuttal, Greim stresses the seriousness of the issue.

“And if this decision stands, one man will have made that decision and there will have been nothing that could have been done by the proponents to do anything to cure that,” said Greim.

When the time for arguments ran out, Justices took the matter under advisement. They’re expected to make a decision to uphold or reject the lower court’s decision in the next few weeks.

Originally, the committee submitted more than 46,000 signatures, but more than 29,000 of them were disqualified by the Secretary of State’s Office.

