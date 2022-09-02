Justices hear oral arguments in case about invalidated signatures on term limits petition

North Dakota Supreme Court
North Dakota Supreme Court(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a ballot measure that would have put the issue of term limits on the November ballot was invalidated by the Secretary of State Al Jaeger earlier this year, the North Dakota Term Limits Committee filed a lawsuit.

After the District Court found Jaeger’s rejection justified by his determination of irregularities on petitions, the “one-of-a-kind case” is now making its way through the North Dakota Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments Friday.

Surrogate Judge William Neumann, Justice Lisa McEvers, Chief Justice Jon Jensen, Surrogate Judge Allan Schmalenberger, and Justice Jerod Tufte filed into the courtroom Friday.

Edward Greim, attorney for the North Dakota Term Limits Sponsoring Committee stepped up to the podium first.

He argued that while the case was still about ND Secretary of State Al Jaeger’s “legally and factually incorrect” decision to strike half of the otherwise valid signatures from the ballot based on notary misconduct, he says the case is also about something more.

“In short, the question is whether North Dakotans’ right to initiate a measure could ever come to depend completely on one man’s inexpert handwriting opinion,” said Greim.

He says the state should have gone to the notaries in question to clear up the issue with new affidavits.

“Is that something a new affidavit corrects then, or not?” asked Justice Jerod Tufte.

David Phillips, attorney for Al Jaeger, said new affidavits aren’t enough to correct the discrepancies.

“Anyone can submit an affidavit denying fraud, but that doesn’t make it go away,” said Phillips.

Attorneys on both sides say there was an unprecedented number of signatures submitted for the ballot measure.

Phillips says there were also an unprecedented number of irregularities, and ultimately fraud, in the petition.

“The term limits measure seeks to amend our state constitution. It’s the most sacred document in our state law. The Secretary and this court are here to ensure that our constitution is only amended through lawful means, not fraudulent ones,” added Phillips.

On rebuttal, Greim stresses the seriousness of the issue.

“And if this decision stands, one man will have made that decision and there will have been nothing that could have been done by the proponents to do anything to cure that,” said Greim.

When the time for arguments ran out, Justices took the matter under advisement. They’re expected to make a decision to uphold or reject the lower court’s decision in the next few weeks.

Originally, the committee submitted more than 46,000 signatures, but more than 29,000 of them were disqualified by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Potential site of new industries in southwest Williams County
‘Game-changing’ industries looking to build in northwest North Dakota
JayLynn Patrick
Mandan police locate missing 13-year-old girl
The Towner County Sheriff said a .357 caliber revolver was also recovered from the scene. He...
Names of victims in Towner County shooting released
Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’

Latest News

North Dakota pollution reduction
A look at ND’s new haze plan: includes no new measures to reduce pollution
Watford City Veterans Memorial Park
Legacy of McKenzie County veterans honored at Watford City’s Veterans Memorial Park
Erica Thunder
Erica Thunder named to newly created position
10PM Sportscast 9/01/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/01/2022