Erica Thunder named to newly created position

Erica Thunder
Erica Thunder(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will also work on addressing systemic problems, developing community resources, and enhancing cultural programs

The position is a first of its kind for North Dakota.

Taking on the new role means Thunder will step down from her current position as Labor Commissioner, which will go into effect on September 30.

The state is now looking for someone to fill the labor commissioner position.

“We are deeply grateful for Erica’s outstanding service as labor commissioner, including progress made to streamline work, upgrade software systems, eliminate paper, and improve business processes, policies and procedures to provide better service to North Dakota citizens,” Governor Doug Burgum said. “While we will miss her on the cabinet, we’re excited that she has accepted this impactful new position with DOCR, and we appreciate the highly capable team she has supported at the Department of Labor and Human Rights.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Potential site of new industries in southwest Williams County
‘Game-changing’ industries looking to build in northwest North Dakota
JayLynn Patrick
Mandan police locate missing 13-year-old girl
The Towner County Sheriff said a .357 caliber revolver was also recovered from the scene. He...
Names of victims in Towner County shooting released
Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’

Latest News

North Dakota pollution reduction
A look at ND’s new haze plan: includes no new measures to reduce pollution
North Dakota Supreme Court
Justices hear oral arguments in case about invalidated signatures on term limits petition
Watford City Veterans Memorial Park
Legacy of McKenzie County veterans honored at Watford City’s Veterans Memorial Park
10PM Sportscast 9/01/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/01/2022