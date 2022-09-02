Dickinson PBR kicks off this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stark County is hosting 35 of the best bull riders in the PBR.

The 4th annual Dickinson PBR is at the Stark County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday.

The gates open at 4 p.m. and the riding starts at 6:30 p.m. The event will also feature barrel racing.

Fans can enjoy concessions, merchandise, and entertainment for the kids.

“The contestants here are at the next level, this event is as high as you can go in the world of professional bull riding and just to be a witness to an event like this it’s just amazing to see,” said Nathan Hofer, Frontier Productions.

Tickets can be purchased at the fairgrounds for twenty dollars. Kids five and under can enter for free.

