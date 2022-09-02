Dickinson PBR kicks off this weekend

Dickinson PBR
Dickinson PBR(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stark County is hosting 35 of the best bull riders in the PBR.

The 4th annual Dickinson PBR is at the Stark County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday.

The gates open at 4 p.m. and the riding starts at 6:30 p.m. The event will also feature barrel racing.

Fans can enjoy concessions, merchandise, and entertainment for the kids.

“The contestants here are at the next level, this event is as high as you can go in the world of professional bull riding and just to be a witness to an event like this it’s just amazing to see,” said Nathan Hofer, Frontier Productions.

Tickets can be purchased at the fairgrounds for twenty dollars. Kids five and under can enter for free.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Potential site of new industries in southwest Williams County
‘Game-changing’ industries looking to build in northwest North Dakota
JayLynn Patrick
Mandan police locate missing 13-year-old girl
The Towner County Sheriff said a .357 caliber revolver was also recovered from the scene. He...
Names of victims in Towner County shooting released
Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’

Latest News

Elk Ridge Elementary teacher Abby Dubord
Bismarck teacher named as finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle rider killed in collision in Williams County
19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
42-year-old Ryan Hobbs
Tioga man sentenced to three years for possessing child sexual abuse materials