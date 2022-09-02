Bismarck teacher named as finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Elk Ridge is just seven days into writing the book on their first year of school and already has a teacher nominated for teacher of the year.

Students gathered in the cafeteria to celebrate Abby Dubord who was announced as one of the finalists for North Dakota Teacher of the year. She says she’s passionate about teacher’s taking time for themselves and making their care a priority too.

“So I just find value in being well. Whether its physical wellness, mental wellness spiritual wellness, making sure we’re taking care of ourselves. Because spending time with students all day you’re giving of yourself over and over,” said Abby Dubord a first-grade teacher at Elk Ridge Elementary.

This is Abby’s 4th year as a teacher, last year she taught at Centennial Elementary. She joined Megan Wald of Linton and Ivona Todorovic of Grand Forks and one more teacher is yet to be announced.

The North Dakota Teacher of the Year will be named on Monday, September 19th at the Capitol.

