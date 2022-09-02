19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted

19-year-old Tyler Raines
19-year-old Tyler Raines
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 19-year-old Tyler Raines pleaded non-guilty to murder, reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm in Glen Ullin.

If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man. During questioning, a witness testified Raines told law enforcement he shot the victim once. But according to two juveniles who were with Raines at the time of the shooting, he shot twice.

A witness also testified an argument started over gas money and victim shouted “I’m going to kill you Tyler.”

The witness said that’s when Raines pulled a gun from his sweatshirt pocket and shot the victim. Trial is set for November 9th.

