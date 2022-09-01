Waterford Upstart offers free, at home, early education

Free, at home, early education
Free, at home, early education(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to school it’s important to remember the kids who will be entering school next year.

Lucy is just four years old and is excited to start school next year. By getting an early introduction to learning the Waterford Upstart program said she’ll be much more likely to succeed in her first years at school.

“We as adults don’t understand a lot has changed since the time that we were in kindergarten. Research now shows that a child’s brain develops more than 85% in the first five years of life, so that’s before they step foot in a kindergarten classroom,” says Kim Fischer the Waterford Organization National Spokesperson.

There is 15 minutes a day of literacy learning that the child will complete 5 days a week. There is also an optional math and science portion which is another 15 minutes. Tracy Bender enrolled her twins in the program two years ago and she says she’s still seeing the benefits.

“I’ve really noticed, especially now that they’re back in school for a week, how fast they’re picking stuff back up,” said Bender.

The Waterford Upstart program is available to families at no cost, through your application you may qualify for a laptop for your child to use while they complete the program and even wireless or satellite internet. The program had success teaching children the skills they need to be prepared for kindergarten.

“When a child walks into a classroom, and they know what the teacher is asking, and they can answer that. That’s the type of confidence that’s going to last through their entire education. So really setting that early is very important,” added Fischer.

Parents also receive personalized coaching to help them assist their child through the program. The program is state funded and free to all participants. Qualified applicants are eligible for a free laptop and even internet access.

The Waterford Upstart in North Dakota currently has 735 children enrolled in the program and runs from September to May. To apply for the program go to www.waterford.org

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
The Towner County Sheriff said a .357 caliber revolver was also recovered from the scene. He...
Names of victims in Towner County shooting released
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Towner County crime scene
Four bodies discovered in Towner County wheat field

Latest News

Photo: MGN
Higher autism rates due to more diagnose data being collected
Ethan and Kaiden Schmidt
Mandan man gets probation for threatening people with machete
Photo by Braden Brossart
High inputs cut into potentially above-average profits for farmers
Josh Teigen
Burgum appoints Economic Development Director Josh Teigen to be next state commerce commissioner