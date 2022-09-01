Waterford Upstart offers free, at home, early education

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to school it’s important to remember the kids who will be entering school next year.

Lucy is just four years old and is excited to start school next year. By getting an early introduction to learning the Waterford Upstart program said she’ll be much more likely to succeed in her first years at school.

“We as adults don’t understand a lot has changed since the time that we were in kindergarten. Research now shows that a child’s brain develops more than 85% in the first five years of life, so that’s before they step foot in a kindergarten classroom,” says Kim Fischer the Waterford Organization National Spokesperson.

There is 15 minutes a day of literacy learning that the child will complete 5 days a week. There is also an optional math and science portion which is another 15 minutes. Tracy Bender enrolled her twins in the program two years ago and she says she’s still seeing the benefits.

“I’ve really noticed, especially now that they’re back in school for a week, how fast they’re picking stuff back up,” said Bender.

The Waterford Upstart program is available to families at no cost, through your application you may qualify for a laptop for your child to use while they complete the program and even wireless or satellite internet. The program had success teaching children the skills they need to be prepared for kindergarten.

“When a child walks into a classroom, and they know what the teacher is asking, and they can answer that. That’s the type of confidence that’s going to last through their entire education. So really setting that early is very important,” added Fischer.

Parents also receive personalized coaching to help them assist their child through the program. The program is state funded and free to all participants. Qualified applicants are eligible for a free laptop and even internet access.

The Waterford Upstart in North Dakota currently has 735 children enrolled in the program and runs from September to May. To apply for the program go to www.waterford.org

