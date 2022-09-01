State Health and Human Services agencies now under one department

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two of North Dakota’s largest agencies have officially merged into one.

Effective September 1, the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services are acting as the Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS provides more than 100 programs and services.

A law passed during the 2021 Legislative Session triggered the integration.

Chris Jones, the former DHS commissioner, will head the new department.

He says the merger will allow programs within HHS to operate more efficiently to improve the lives of North Dakotans.

The new agency employs about 2,400 people across the state.

