Sports Spotlight: St. Mary’s Dan Smrekar

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In parts of six decades, Dan Smrekar has led the St. Mary’s football program as its head coach. That means dozens of season previews and plenty of stories on kids he’s coached, but this week, it’s his turn.

Coach Smrekar goes into this week’s Sports Spotlight.

When you think of the word “legend,” Dan Smrekar is one of the first football names that comes to mind.

“I guess I just got started into coaching, and I decided I wanted to coach and teach, and from there it progressed,” said Smrekar.

While playing for NDSU in the early 1970s, his early coaching days were on the basketball court during the offseason.

“When I went to school, I was like a lot of kids. I had no idea what I was going to do or what I wanted to do, where I was going. One of the part-time jobs I got in the winter was coaching. Some junior high basketball and things like that while I was going to school,” said Smrekar.

After coaching with Kindred and Fargo Shanley, Smrekar was back in central North Dakota looking for opportunities. That’s when a position at St. Mary’s came calling.

“The head coach at the time here at St. Mary’s was a teammate of mine. He called and he asked me if I was interested in a job. That comes the old saying, ‘It’s about who you know.’ I started here in 1974 as a 9th-grade science teacher. I coached three sports and drove the bus,” said Smrekar.

You could say the rest is history. In 1978, he was promoted to head football coach. More than 44 seasons later, there’s still that passion for the pigskin.

“I really love the game of high school football because more kids could play, and it isn’t just about talent, or speed, or size. All those things help, but someone with good grit and determination is going to contribute under the lights on Friday nights,” said Smrekar.

Over a third of Smrekar-coached teams at St. Mary’s have made it to the Dakota Bowl. More than 280 wins with standards that haven’t changed.

“We talk about hard work, but what does that mean? In life, things are going to be hard. We try to teach them that. I’ll tell you, along the way, the years I’ve been here, I’ve gotten way more than I think they’ve gotten from me,” said Smrekar.

Years of wins and losses. Thousands of players. All culminating into decades of memories.

“The pleasure you get out of coaching is to see players improve. See players where the light goes off and go, ‘Oh yeah. Okay coach I got that.’ Any coach will tell you that when the seniors walk out the door, your program has helped them become better men,” said Smrekar.

Smrekar is a month into season 45 and says he’ll continue to coach as long as he still enjoys it.

Smrekar and the Saints are a week into their 2022 season and host BHS this Friday at Smrekar Field.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.