Pair arrested after police say they kept fentanyl in reach of children

Phillip Walker and Jessica Charbonneau
Phillip Walker and Jessica Charbonneau(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman and Fort Yates man are in custody after police said they were found with fentanyl pills in reach of children.

Police said they used a K-9 to search the car of Phillip Walker and Jessica Charbonneau, both 35, and found 100 fentanyl pills. They said they also searched a hotel room where they found more pills and drug paraphernalia within easy reach of two children.

Walker and Charbonneau were charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and endangerment of a child among other charges. A judge set bond for each at $10,000.

At the time of the search, both Walker and Charbonneau had active warrants for arrest.

