Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center adds services

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center is adding new services in Minot.

They received certification for substance abuse services in January and started adolescent and family substance use counseling. They provide services at no charge to try and reach more of the community.

“A lot of people in our community, at least from what I’ve seen, don’t know when or if they should access care for substance use counseling. And the biggest thing that I would just throw out there is if they’re unsure, they can always just call our office and ask questions,” said Jesse Crosby, addiction counselor.

They operate on grants and donations to fund their work.

Call 701-852-0836 to find out more.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.