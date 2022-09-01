New diesel technology program at Dickinson High

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not every day you get to work on a tractor or excavator in the classroom.

Dickinson High School students are getting the chance to do that in a new Diesel Tech program.

Jonah Nelson is the program’s instructor.

“It’s definitely fun for the kids, it’s a lot more exciting than reading the book every day,” said Jonah Nelson, diesel instructor.

Diesel Technology is a new program that gives students access to industry machinery.

This year it is made possible thanks to help from local partners.

“West Plains Ag, Titan Machinery, as well as Butler have provided brand new pieces of equipment for our students,” said Aaron Anderson, CTE director.

Students say they are enjoying the hands-on learning.

“I like it because it’s a new challenge, I’ve really never had any experience with this before,” said Tyson Schneider, junior.

Anderson says the end goal is to prepare students for area careers in diesel tech.

“Give our students that experience and maybe spark that interest to hopefully help meet some of the employment needs of southwest North Dakota,” said Anderson.

Next year the program will move to the district’s new CTE building.

