BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No quarterback in the N.F.L. was sacked more than Joe Borrow last year. Balfour, North Dakota’s Cordell Volson will help try and change that this season. Volson was named a starting guard by Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor.

“Big strong, works really hard. I’m really excited about what he’s going to become. He’s a big North Dakota boy that’s fun to play with, high energy. He’s in his playbook you can tell, knows his stuff, so he’s going to just keep getting better and better,” said Joe Burrow, Bengals quarterback.

Volson graduated from Drake High School and had an All-American career at North Dakota State. He was drafted in the 4th-round by the Bengals.

(Quote courtesy of bengals.com)

