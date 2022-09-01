ND Veterans Cemetery celebrates 30 years of service to vets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of North Dakota servicemembers are laid to rest at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery every year. Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered at the cemetery, south of Mandan, to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Among the rows of the fallen, Shelly Steinwand feels lucky to have buried her father at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

“It’s just wonderful to have this place to be able to come and be surrounded by our heroes,” said Steinwand, of Bismarck.

Her dad served in the Korean War and passed away two years ago.

“We were incredibly proud of him when he was living, and even more so now, as the legacy that he left for us lives on,” said Steinwand.

And although Wednesday was a celebration of the facility’s longevity, it’s for people like Steinwand and her father that the ceremony was held.

“At the end of the day, what’s hallowed in this ground is under the ground,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

For that reason, the cemetery is considered to be one of the best in the nation.

“North Dakota State Veterans Cemetery received a 100% score in interment operations and customer satisfaction. There’s national cemeteries that don’t achieve a 100% score,” said Matthew T. Quinn, under secretary for Memorial Affairs.

With more than 70 acres, the Cemetery will have the capacity to serve veterans and their families for another hundred years.

The next step for the cemetery is a columbarium, which is an above-ground niche for cremations. Construction on that is planned for next spring.

