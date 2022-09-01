ND emergency managers plan for future disasters

North Dakota grass fire
North Dakota grass fire(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week, the North Dakota Emergency Management Association and the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services worked to prepare for hazards. Emergency managers from North Dakota and other states including Montana gathered in Bismarck.

They discussed topics like cyber security, mass care, climate change, and statewide communications networks.

“What we’re looking at is the little things that we can change because we have great emergency management in the state. We’re doing a great job. But how can we change that one little thing to make it better so citizens feel a little less pain, they have a little bit less of a personal disaster when we have the big disaster,” said Darin Hanson, director of the Homeland Security Division and Department of Emergency Services.

Homeland security division director Darin Hanson says the discussions are key. He says the goal is to build networks and take lessons from other states.

“So, we can learn some lessons. We don’t have to learn them all ourselves. We don’t need to make the same mistakes others have,” added Hanson.

Hanson says in the future the group hopes to include more discussion from the private sector that controls critical infrastructure.

The conference this week was held in person for the first time in three years.

