Montana farmers see improvement from last year’s harvest, but issues persist

LAMBERT, M.T. (KUMV) - Harvest season is progressing for farmers across North Dakota and Montana. While high amounts of precipitation helped alleviate the drought this year, farmers still had several issues to deal with.

Dylan Klasna is finishing up his work on the farm near Lambert, Montana this week. He says it has been an up and down year as they were able to get moisture throughout the spring, but increased fertilizer costs and grasshoppers led to some difficulties.

“The crop is a little below average, but it’s nice to see we have a crop worth cutting this year,” said Klasna.

That sentiment is being shared by many farmers this year following the historic 2021 drought that left much to be desired.

“We got a lot of good moisture early on. We had some late April snowstorms and good spring moisture, so better than last year. Yields are about average and in some parts of the county a little bit better than average,” said Marley Manoukian, Richland County Ag Extension agent.

Meteorologists are predicting a warm and dry September, with equal chances of precipitation going into December. Klasna said late rains and some snow are needed to recharge the soil and destroy grasshopper eggs.

“Any moisture now, if it’s a significant amount, will put a hit on the grasshoppers going into next year,” said Klasna.

As harvest concludes, farmers will now look into planting winter wheat and ranchers prepare for weaning.

Drought conditions remain a concern throughout north and central Montana, with some areas classified under “extreme” drought.

