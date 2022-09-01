Marijuana use outpacing cigarettes, poll says

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More people are now smoking marijuana than cigarettes, according to a Gallup poll.

Cigarette use is trending downward. Only 11% of Americans smoke compared to 45% in the 1950s. 16% of Americans smoke pot and 48% have tried it.

Perceptions about cigarettes have changed, as now 83% of Americans see them as very harmful. Smoking cannabis is seen as a safer option. One thing both substances have in common is both products have increased use of electronic or vapor delivery methods.

“I think what we’re seeing is an acceptance of cannabis as being a positive health outcome aspect for people instead of cigarettes,” said Neil Charvat, director of tobacco prevention and control.

17.4% of North Dakotan adults smoke cigarettes.

