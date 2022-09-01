Mandan man gets probation for threatening people with machete

Ethan and Kaiden Schmidt(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Mandan man to two years of probation for threatening people with a machete.

Prosecutors said 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt threatened two victims with a machete while 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt threatened them with a hammer in May. A victim told police the men said they’d hurt her and the others in the residence.

Ethan Schmidt pleaded guilty to two counts of terrorizing Thursday. Judge David Reich sentenced him to one year in jail, all suspended.

Kaiden Schmidt pleaded not guilty to terrorizing in June. He’s set to change his plea next week.

