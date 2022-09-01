Man injured in Williston motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Ranier, Minnesota man is recovering in a Williston hospital after rolling his motorcycle on Highway 1804.

State troopers say the 30-year-old man lost control and hit an embankment when he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash happened at about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon.

First responders say his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
The Towner County Sheriff said a .357 caliber revolver was also recovered from the scene. He...
Names of victims in Towner County shooting released
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Towner County crime scene
Four bodies discovered in Towner County wheat field

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 8/31/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/31/2022
Native remains and artifacts found on the University of North Dakota campus
Leaders of Native American tribes in North Dakota discuss repatriation of remains found at UND
Pipeline
ND extends $150 million pipeline offer
ND Veterans Cemetery
ND Veterans Cemetery celebrates 30 years of service to vets