Man injured in Williston motorcycle crash
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Ranier, Minnesota man is recovering in a Williston hospital after rolling his motorcycle on Highway 1804.
State troopers say the 30-year-old man lost control and hit an embankment when he was not wearing a helmet.
The crash happened at about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon.
First responders say his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
