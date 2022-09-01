Man injured in Williston motorcycle crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Ranier, Minnesota man is recovering in a Williston hospital after rolling his motorcycle on Highway 1804.

State troopers say the 30-year-old man lost control and hit an embankment when he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash happened at about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon.

First responders say his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

