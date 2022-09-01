High inputs cut into potentially above-average profits for farmers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s harvest season! And even though some farmers are seeing record or near record yields, they might not see increased profits because of high input prices.

With harvest underway for barley and spring wheat, farmers in North Dakota are banking on a good crop.

“Yields are average to maybe slightly above-average here. The late spring we had, we’re feeling very blessed and very fortunate to have the crop we do right now that we’re harvesting,” said Chris Brossart, who farms near Wolford.

Although there’s a lot of positives when it comes to this year’s crop, there are some negatives, including the cost to operate field equipment.

“Diesel fuel is still a big part of our input, and you know, if you look at prices from last year compared to this year, they’re about double. It does cut into your bottom line,” said Chris.

How much does it impact his bottom line? Well, at double the price for a gallon of diesel, Chris believes it costs him as much as $10 per acre more this year than it did last year. With 3,000 total acres of barley, wheat, and soybeans, that’s $30,000 dollars more in expenses to harvest his crops.

Any farmer will tell you there’s more to farming than just the cost of fuel.

“You take the higher prices of commodities, and yes, you have higher inputs but how much of the higher price of the commodities are getting offset by the higher inputs? It’s certainly not all getting gobbled up,” said Eric Lawson, consultant for MEGCorp.

Chris is looking forward to harvesting soybeans this year.

“They’re thick, they have a nice pod shed on them, they look like they’re filling well. I think most of the soybeans here, if we didn’t have a frost for two weeks, we’ll be just fine,” said Chris.

Late season row crops like corn and sunflowers are also projected deliver high yields for North Dakota farmers.

Inputs are highly variable. Some producers contracted inputs like fuel before the war in Ukraine started, and some are dealing with current market prices. Yields this year are favorable.

