Grant to bring more locally produced foods to student meals

Farm to School program grant for N.D. schools.
Farm to School program grant for N.D. schools.(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is getting a $100,000 grant to bring in more local foods to schools statewide.

The funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help provide better access to locally produced food for students. Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring says the program will increase also help students learn more about how food is raised and produced.

“Serving North Dakota food products grown by our farmers and ranchers and processed by local businesses will also help children learn how their food is raised and produced,” Goerhing said.

In addition to the increase in locally produced food, the grant will involve educational programs about agriculture, which is part of the nationwide Farm to School program.

