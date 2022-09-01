Former trooper settles sexual assault case

Travis Skar settles case
Travis Skar settles case(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Highway Patrol trooper accused of misdemeanor sexual assault will not head to trial.

Prosecutors filed charges against 40-year-old Travis Skar in February after a woman in 2021 told police he had touched her inappropriately after she told him “no” at a 2020 party. Skar’s employment as a trooper was terminated September 2, 2021. No information is available to explain the gaps in time.

Court documents filed this week reflect that judge Bonnie Storbakken cancelled Skar’s trial, originally set to commence Friday, after the case was settled.

Another officer, 39-year-old Steven Johnson, who was listed as a witness for the incident involving Skar, was also criminally charged with sexual assault for a different incident around the same time. Johnson entered a plea agreement in April for a lesser disorderly conduct charge. He received a deferred imposition of sentence, which means the offense will come off his record if he doesn’t violate probation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
The Towner County Sheriff said a .357 caliber revolver was also recovered from the scene. He...
Names of victims in Towner County shooting released
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Potential site of new industries in southwest Williams County
‘Game-changing’ industries looking to build in northwest North Dakota

Latest News

Avian Flu in Cass County
Avian flu detected in Cass County; bird events suspended
Bismarck Capitol
State Health and Human Services agencies now under one department
distracted driving
Initiative meant to reduce ‘high volume’ of distracted driving crashes in North Dakota
vets cemetary
ND Veterans Cemetery celebrates 30 years of service to vets