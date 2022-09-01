Finding balance with screen time in the classroom and at home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Finding a balance of screen time in the classroom and at home can be a challenge for teachers, students, and parents. Luckily Bismarck Public Schools has resources to help parents navigate a happy medium with technology.

Misti Frink, with BPS, encourages parents to reach out about screen time management and look at the material on the BPS website to help implement good screen time habits.

“I think a lot of the things we see around this use of technology doesn’t happen at school. They happen at home when students are on maybe on personal devices or other devices that they have in their homes. So we do have some resources,” said Misti Frink, Library Media Systems Innovator.

Some of the resources BPS has listed on their website helps educates the children on how much screen time use is okay, and other dangers on the internet. The customizable lessons have categories of learning for K-12 students.

“I think that screen time is one of those things we have to teach. It’s one of those things that just given unfettered access to people would abuse,” said Ryan Townsand, a teacher at Simle Elementary.

Not only can too much screen time impact children’s learning, but it can also cause vision problems. Optometrist Katrine Brucker says some vision problems are directly linked to too much time on screens, especially in children.

“We were meant for distance vision. Our eyes were created for that, and so as you focus more during the day, your eyes don’t get a break,” said Brucker.

Some healthy habits to implement with children are no screen time an hour or so before bed, so melatonin production isn’t impacted. This helps children stay asleep and have more energy at school the next day, and to take a 20-second break looking away from the screen to let the eyes rest after focusing, and some children like time off from the screens.

“I think most of my peers should probably just cut down on the screen time and maybe read a book or play outside more,” said Simle 7th grader Lane Silhe.

A lot of parents at Simle middle school have already worked with their students to establish screen time limits. Ella Martin, a 7th grader at Simle is content with her 1 hour of screen time on weekdays and two hours on weekends.

“Just because you don’t want to have your eyes glued to a screen 100 percent of the time, but sometimes like if you’re in the middle of a game and your screen goes into effect, it’s a little annoying, but it’s pretty helpful because then you’re not on your screen 24/7,” said Martin.

Silhe also has limited screen time, and thinks some of his peers should put down their devices.

At Simle Middle School, 7th-grade agriculture students are using their Chromebooks to look at interactive maps and other hands-on activities. Mayo Clinic recommends older children have less than two hours of screen time a day.

