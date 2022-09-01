Federal funding to help repair 2020 spring flood damage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is set to receive more than a million dollars in federal funding to help repair damage to eastern and central North Dakota roads from the Spring 2020 flood.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is sending the ND Department of Transportation more than $1,250,000 in emergency relief.

Governor Doug Burgum issued a statewide flood emergency on April 24, 2020, after he says spring flooding caused about seven million dollars in damage to infrastructure throughout the state.

The declaration covered the counties Barnes, Emmons, Grand Forks, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Traill and Walsh.

“Overland flooding and near-record river crests have caused extensive damage to state, county, city and township roads at a time when the state is also responding to the catastrophic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and extremely challenging economic conditions,” Burgum said at the time of issuing the disaster declaration.

