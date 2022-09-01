Class 9B & 11B football polls

Class 9B & 11B poll
Class 9B & 11B poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Holsteins are getting closer to the top of the Class 9B football poll, but LaMoure-L-M remains the unanimous number one team in that division.

Kindred is number one in Class-11B, followed by Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich who is also getting first-place votes.

Class 9B Football Poll

1. LaMoure-L-M (16) — 2-0 Record — 80 pts — Last week: 1st

2. New Salem-Almont — 2-0 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Cavalier — 2-0 Record — 47 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. May-Port-C-G — 2-0 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 4th

5. North Star — 2-0 Record — 6 pts — Last week: NR

Others: North Prairie (2-0), South Border (2-0) Divide County (2-0), Nelson County (2-0)

Class 11B Football Poll

1. Kindred (11) — 2-0 Record — 73 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Langdon Area-E-M (5) — 2-0 Record — 69 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Velva-Garrison-D-A — 2-0 Record — 37 pts — Last week: 5th

4. Dickinson Trinity — 2-0 Record — 30 pts — Last week: NR

5. Shiloh Christian — 2-0 Record — 14 pts — Last week: NR

Others: Thompson (2-0), Hillsboro-CV (1-1), Oakes (2-0), Central Cass (1-1)

