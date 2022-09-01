Blue Hawks open season tonight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, The University of North Dakota plays at Nebraska. It’s not the only football team with Hawks in the nickname that is playing up a level this week.

The Blue Hawks of Dickinson State play Black Hills State Thursday. DSU is a member of the North Star Conference in the N.A.I.A. The Yellowjackets are in the R-MAC in NCAA Division-II.

It may be the first game of the year but there’s a good chance it could affect the Hawks playoff picture.

“They beat us last year and when we lost those first couple of games it really put us behind. The national scenario puts you on the road, and it puts you on the road against some really good teams. You play some really good teams at home too, but our first goal is always to take one game at a time, and I know our guys have aspirations and goals. It’s always to try and win that first game and then try to win the conference and to always try to win a national playoff game.” said DSU head coach Pete Stanton.

They kickoff at 6:00 p.m. MT Alan Reed will be at the Biesiot Activities Center to get us highlights for the Night Report at 9:00 p.m. MT/10:00 p.m. CT.

