Avian flu detected in Cass County; bird events suspended

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health is once again putting a pause on poultry and bird events after a case of avian flu was detected in Cass County.

State agriculture officials say birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system. Farms in surrounding areas are working to prevent spread of the disease.

The state veterinarian said the department hoped there wouldn’t be additional cases this fall. This spring, most bird/poultry events were canceled throughout the summer.

Officials say there is no immediate public health concern.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.