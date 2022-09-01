Avian flu detected in Cass County; bird events suspended

Avian Flu in Cass County
Avian Flu in Cass County(KFYR-TV)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health is once again putting a pause on poultry and bird events after a case of avian flu was detected in Cass County.

State agriculture officials say birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system. Farms in surrounding areas are working to prevent spread of the disease.

The state veterinarian said the department hoped there wouldn’t be additional cases this fall. This spring, most bird/poultry events were canceled throughout the summer.

Officials say there is no immediate public health concern.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’
The Towner County Sheriff said a .357 caliber revolver was also recovered from the scene. He...
Names of victims in Towner County shooting released
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Potential site of new industries in southwest Williams County
‘Game-changing’ industries looking to build in northwest North Dakota

Latest News

Travis Skar settles case
Former trooper settles sexual assault case
Bismarck Capitol
State Health and Human Services agencies now under one department
distracted driving
Initiative meant to reduce ‘high volume’ of distracted driving crashes in North Dakota
vets cemetary
ND Veterans Cemetery celebrates 30 years of service to vets