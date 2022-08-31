World traveler speaks in Minot on time in Syrian prison

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A world traveler made it to the Magic City Wednesday to speak with Minot Women Connect about resiliency.

From 2010-2019 Sam Goodwin said he traveled to all 193 of the United Nations’ sovereign countries. He added that in 2019 he was wrongfully detained on false charges of espionage in Syria.

Now, he travels to share his story on the resiliency that got him through nine weeks of imprisonment.

”One of the key things that I hope people realize is kind of a slightly adjusted perspective on the world. Travel has taught me to be comfortable being uncomfortable and about the power of perspective. It teaches us how to let expectations take a backseat and replace stereotypes with real experience,” said Sam Goodwin, entrepreneur and world traveler.

Minot Women Connect is a local organization that offers meet-ups for women to focus on their professional development while engaging with peers.

