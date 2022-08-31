USMC Silent Drill Platoon in New Town for veteran appreciation

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – The MHA Nation celebrated their soldiers Tuesday in New Town with a special exhibition.

The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon from Washington D.C. extended their tour season to come out and perform for North Dakota veterans. The tribes stated that a higher rate of Native Americans serve in the armed forces than other groups, and wanted to show appreciation to these and other local veterans for their service.

”They do, definitely, honor us a lot. For them to be able to come again and for us to be a part, even better. My uncle was the reason I joined and he was a marine so to be a part of it was even better,” said Amber Red Fox, Army Veteran.

Free food and the ceremony brought out hundreds of people to check out the demonstration, including nearby schools to watch the performance and learn about service in their communities.

”The tradition, the culture, for them to see the hard work that these veterans have given us, have been giving us, and will be giving us,” said Jeremiah Prego, teacher.

The 24-man Silent Drill Platoon first performed in the sunset parades of 1948 in D.C., and the precision exhibition was so popular they made it a regular part of ceremonies.

”It was a great honor. I’m really touched by it being a Marine and seeing them perform, bringing them to the people. What I like is that the children and the schools get to see it and hopefully they think about joining military service,” said Mylo Spotted Horse, a Marine veteran.

The Marines in the platoon serve on a two-year ceremonial tour. They use 10.5-pound M1 Garands for the exercise.

This was the platoon’s second time in New Town, and officials hope to bring them back a third time for an even bigger event.

