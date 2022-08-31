Two residents displaced in northwest Minot apartment fire

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire at a Minot apartment Tuesday night has left two residents displaced.

Minot firefighters responded to a report of a kitchen fire on the 800 block of 10th Avenue Northwest Minot a little before 10 p.m.

16 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to contain the fire. Everyone in the apartment was able to exit with no injuries reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

