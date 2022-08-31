Trial dates set for Minot murder case, window left open for plea deal

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have set trial dates for a 25-year-old Minot woman charged with murder in the shooting death of the father of her child, but extended the deadline for a possible plea deal in the case.

Heather Hoffman, who has been in custody since April 26 on a half-million-dollar bond, would stand trial beginning April 24, 2023, on the AA-felony charge.

Investigators said Hoffman fatally shot 22-year-old Alexander Eckert in northwest Minot. She was later taken into custody on Minot Air Force Base.

At a pretrial conference Wednesday, Hoffman’s attorney Steven Mottinger said he had received an offer for a plea deal from the state within the past week but did not deem it an acceptable deal for his client.

Judge Gary Lee agreed with the state to keep the “rule 11″ deadline open for another 45 days for a possible settlement.

The judge declined to rule on whether to allow Hoffman to be able to communicate with the child until a ruling is made on the child’s guardianship.

Hoffman faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.