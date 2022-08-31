Simply Laundry: new full-service pick-up and delivery laundry service aims to give customers more time

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Raise your hand if you love doing laundry.

It’s a chore most of us despise. It can be time-consuming and sometimes, those piles of clothes to wash, dry, fold and put away can be overwhelming.

But there’s good news. A Mandan woman wants to do your laundry for you. She’ll even pick up the dirty stuff and bring it back clean and folded.

For Krystal Strand, every day is laundry day.

“I do like to do laundry!” Strand admitted with a laugh.

She enjoys it so much she’s made it her career. Strand is the owner of Simply Laundry, a new full-service pick-up and delivery laundry service. That means she’ll pick up your dirty laundry, wash, dry and fold it, then return the clean baskets of clothes.

“It is bringing me joy,” she said.

Strand is a caregiver by nature; after working 20 years in healthcare, she was ready to help others in a different way.

“I like to be helpful. And I like to see what I’m doing is helping other people as well,” Strand said.

Whether it’s a busy family, an elderly parent, or someone who just needs a little help catching up on the laundry, Krystal wants to help check one thing off the chore list.

“Everyone is so busy, and your time is precious. There are only so many hours in a day and if I can free up a couple of hours so that those parents can make that game on time or see that performance or go on that bike ride or just have time to sit down and relax and I’ll have dinner together. Then at the end of the day, that’s what makes me happy,” she said.

That, and a freshly folded load of clean laundry.

Strand transformed a shop space into a giant laundry room. She has five washing machines, five dryers and plenty of space to fold clothes.

