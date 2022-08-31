Powers Lake 4-H recognizing Hometown Heroes

POWERS LAKE, N.D. (KMOT) – 4-H in Powers Lake is going out of their way to recognize veterans and heroes from their local community.

They are hanging banners from Hometown Heroes to recognize veterans that have been from the community throughout history, dating as far back as the Spanish-American war. Families can nominate veterans to be recognized. They collect donations and grants to hang the banners.

Organizers said they hope it teaches the kids about the community.

“It’s really opened their eyes to the number of people living in our hometown that have served our country, and they’ve kind of been able to put the families together. They can see a picture and say, ‘You know, that was so-and-so’s grandpa’ or ‘That’s your buddy’s great-grandpa,’” said Jessica Bullringer, club leader.

They said they hung 24 banners in the first round and the deadline is Thursday to donate or nominate a veteran for the next round. It costs about $185 per banner.

You can call 701-339-7922 with questions about nominations or donations.

Hanging banners in Powers Lake to recognize veterans and heroes (Courtesy: Powers Lake 4-H, Jessica Bullringer)

