One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A devoted farmer, an avid hunter, a loving husband and father of two and a dedicated public servant— Those are the words used to describe Doug Dulmage of Leeds, N.D., who police say was gunned down Monday while combining wheat.

“He was a pillar of the community it’s a total devastating loss. Everybody loved Doug Dulmage,” Pat Traynor, a longtime friend of the Dulmage family told Valley News Live Tuesday.

It’s unclear what exactly let up to the shooting 13 miles northeast of Leeds, but several people and family members say there was a dispute which ended in one man killing his brother, his son and Dulmage before turning the gun on himself. The three men are reported to be hired help for Dulmage. The names of the other three men have not yet been released.

“Everybody, Doug didn’t have enemies. Everybody loved, loved Doug. Just a tremendous role model for all of us,” Traynor said.

Traynor says he and Dulmage have been friends for nearly two decades, after Traynor bought land near Leeds for duck hunting. Traynor says he needed someone to farm the land the rest of the year, and was connected with Dulmage. As they say, the rest is history.

Traynor says Dulmage is a man who epitomizes small-town country living, and was always more than willing to offer a helping hand.

“He just had a tremendous, tremendous heart. He also had a quick-wit. He was fun!” Traynor said.

Most importantly, Traynor says Dulmage was a man we should all strive to emulate.

“If we could all be a bit more like Doug, the world would be a much better place,” Traynor said.

The investigation into the triple-murder-suicide continues. Officials expect to release more information in the coming days.

