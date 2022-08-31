Names of victims in Towner County shooting released

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hiller has released the names of the four men whose bodies were found in a field Monday near Leeds, in what is believed to be a murder-suicide.

The sheriff said the men are:

-Douglas Dulmage, 56, Leeds

-Justin Bracken, 34, Leeds

-Richard Bracken, 64, Leeds

-Robert Bracken, 59, Cando

The sheriff said a .357 caliber revolver was also recovered from the scene. He said more information will be released once forensic exams are completed in the coming days.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the case.

