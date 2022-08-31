More than 75 charities receive donations from 47th Annual Sam McQuade Sr. Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This year’s McQuade Charity Softball Tournament raised more money than ever before.

Tuesday night, that money went out to several charities in Bismarck-Mandan.

More than 75 organizations received donations from the fundraiser.

Mike Wolf, the co-tournament director said high school groups receive a donation. He said he hoped it would help students appreciate the value of volunteering.

“I want them to feel like they’re doing something special, which they are. So, it’s part of the reinforcement to maybe get [students] thinking that ‘yeah, I am doing something good’,” said Wolf.

Next year’s tournament is set for June 23rd through the 25th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.