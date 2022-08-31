More than 75 charities receive donations from 47th Annual Sam McQuade Sr. Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament

47th Annual Sam McQuade Sr. Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament
47th Annual Sam McQuade Sr. Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This year’s McQuade Charity Softball Tournament raised more money than ever before.

Tuesday night, that money went out to several charities in Bismarck-Mandan.

More than 75 organizations received donations from the fundraiser.

Mike Wolf, the co-tournament director said high school groups receive a donation. He said he hoped it would help students appreciate the value of volunteering.

“I want them to feel like they’re doing something special, which they are. So, it’s part of the reinforcement to maybe get [students] thinking that ‘yeah, I am doing something good’,” said Wolf.

Next year’s tournament is set for June 23rd through the 25th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towner County crime scene
Four bodies discovered in Towner County wheat field
Morgan LaRoche sentencing Monday
Dickinson woman to serve prison time after fatal DUI crash​
Towner County crime scene
Investigation underway at crime scene in southwest Towner County
Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
UPDATE: Victim named in Saturday night three vehicle crash along Bismarck Expressway
Fufeng
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota

Latest News

USMC Silent Drill Platoon in New Town Tuesday
USMC Silent Drill Platoon in New Town for veteran appreciation
pro's pointer
Pro’s Pointer #18: Fishing rod do’s and don’ts
0830 sports
Evening Sportscast 8/30/22
100° September day
Evening Weather 8/30/22