Minot North school groundbreaking postponed so community can honor Dean Frantsvog

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A groundbreaking ceremony planned for Friday for the new high school on Minot’s north hill has been postponed so the community can pay tribute to Minot High alum and educator Dean Frantsvog.

The 47-year-old Frantsvog died Saturday following a private, courageous battle with cancer.

“Dean really loved the City of Minot and was very active in our community, a huge supporter of our school system, and knew providing education for our kids was key for their future success. While we are excited to share the groundbreaking for Minot North High School and the Minot Work Force Academy, we felt that it was best to postpone our event to a later date,” the Minot Public School district said in a statement to Your News Leader.

Details of a rescheduled groundbreaking will be announced at a later date.

A special service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Minot State University Dome for Frantsvog.

Voters approved bonding measures totaling more than $100 million last year to create the new school, develop a recreational center, and renovate a current high school campus into another middle school.

The new North Hill campus is set to open for class in fall 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.