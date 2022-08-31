Mandan police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

MANDAN, N.D. - The Mandan Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing juvenile, JayLynn Patrick.

JayLynn was last seen around 8 p.m. on August 30, 2022, in the area of 6th Ave SE and 8th Ave SE in Mandan. JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.

JayLynn is 13 years of age, 5′5″, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information or has seen JayLynn Patrick, you are asked to contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

