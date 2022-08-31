Mandan police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

JayLynn Patrick
JayLynn Patrick(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. - The Mandan Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing juvenile, JayLynn Patrick.

JayLynn was last seen around 8 p.m. on August 30, 2022, in the area of 6th Ave SE and 8th Ave SE in Mandan. JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.

JayLynn is 13 years of age, 5′5″, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information or has seen JayLynn Patrick, you are asked to contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Towner County crime scene
Four bodies discovered in Towner County wheat field
Towner County crime scene
Investigation underway at crime scene in southwest Towner County
Mandan family expecting triplets
One in 100,000: Mandan couple expecting identical triplets
Doug Dulmage
One of the four men killed in Towner County murder-suicide remembered as ‘pillar of the community’

Latest News

Days of our Lives on Peacock
‘Days of our Lives’ moves to Peacock Sept. 12, how to watch
Construction on the new Mandan tennis facility
Mandan’s new tennis facility is breaking ground
mandan laundry
Simply Laundry: new full-service pick-up and delivery laundry service aims to give customers more time
hail explainer
Morse Code of Weather: how hail forms in thunderstorms and why some is clear versus cloudy