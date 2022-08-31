Initiative meant to reduce ‘high volume’ of distracted driving crashes in North Dakota

Distracted driving
Distracted driving(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols on the streets during September. As part of Vision Zero’s “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” initiative, they’re cracking down on distracted driving.

Most agree that many things can distract you from the road.

“All the time as you’re driving you just see people on their phones,” said Madison Hopfauf, Bismarck.

“People take phone calls when they hear their ring tone go off quite often. I’ve noticed that. Just yesterday, actually, there was someone who drove right in front of me, and I had to slam on the breaks,” said Eleanore Horning, Bismarck.

Texting and driving is one of the most common distracted driving violations and it’s illegal in the state.

The behavior is difficult to stop.

“If it’s my parent I try to take away the phone and say, ‘I’ll text for you,’ other than that, not much,” added Horning.

“It’s hard when it comes to friends,” added Hopfauf.

When your eyes stray from the road there could be consequences.

“They could have an accident, someone could be injured,” said Etheleen Hoovestol, Bismarck.

That’s why Sergeant Danny Lemieux patrols in Burleigh County. He says deputies are frequently called to crashes.

“I think there was even one we dealt with this morning,” said Sgt. Danny Lemieux with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

He says next to running stop signs, crashes involving distracted driving are the department’s most frequent crashes.

“Sometimes even just by showing up on scene, you could see the cell phone, you know, with the last thing that person was doing still displayed on the screen,” said Sgt. Lemieux.

There are ways to limit distraction.

“If you have a passenger with you, someone that can help you, have them take over that phone. Have them send those communications for you or have them look up the map on GPS,” said Sgt. Lemieux.

Hands-free devices are also allowed in the state.

Police say when driving, it’s always a good idea to go into your phone settings and hit “do not disturb” so that you can focus as you maneuver thousands of pounds of machinery down the roadways.

If you’re caught texting and driving, you could face a fine of $100.

Law enforcement have also seen folks eating, reading, or watching videos and driving — all of which take attention away from the road.

A large-scale enforcement period in April culminated in 151 distracted driving citations.

