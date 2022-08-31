Garrison man seriously hurt in rollover on Hwy 83

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A 50-year-old Garrison man was seriously hurt in a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 83 just south of Minot Tuesday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the man was headed north around 2 p.m., and for reasons unknown, the victim entered the median, struck the crossover, rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a belt, was tossed from the vehicle, and taken to Trinity Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

