‘Game-changing’ industries looking to build in northwest North Dakota

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - The oil boom is still active throughout northwest North Dakota, and Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko says a “second” boom could be coming in the form of value-added industries.

Local and state officials discussed several big projects as a part of Economic Development’s “Midwest Future Forum,” including the Cerilon Gas-to-Liquids Plant, Wellspring Hydro, and the SAFuelsX plant. These facilities plan on taking local resources and turning them into commodity items such as lithium, diesel, and jet fuel. Wellspring Hydro President and Williams County Commissioner Steve Kemp says these projects will put the state on the map in terms of innovation and value.

“We are about to turn the petrochemical industry on its head out here. This is a brand-new way to do petchem and we are going to do it and set an example for the world. This is becoming a great place to invest money,” said Kemp.

Governor Doug Burgum’s policy of “innovation over regulation” combined with his goal of being carbon neutral by 2030 has brought in billions in potential business throughout the state. Kemp says he predicts more projects will come down the pipeline once these initial facilities begin operation.

Construction is expected to begin for these plants sometime next year.

