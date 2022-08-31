Fort Peck Post Office reopens after four-month closing

FORT PECK, M.T. (KUMV) - A post office in northeast Montana is back in service months after being closed for technical issues.

Residents in Fort Peck were told by the United States Postal Service in March that services were being moved to Nashua due to problems with the boiler and asbestos. Months later with no information, Senator Jon Tester wrote a letter to USPS leadership, urging them to swiftly reopen and improve their communication with their customers.

The letter says: “I have heard from dozens of Fort Peck residents and local officials who are worried that this move could become permanent and that they will be forced to drive to another town any time they want to visit their local post office.”

Manager of Customer Relations John Sandness replied to the Senator Wednesday, informing him that the issues were solved and reopened on August 1.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.