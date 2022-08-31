Former Minot State offensive lineman waived by Broncos

DENVER (KMOT) - The Denver Broncos waived Minot State graduate Sebastian Gutierrez, the team announced Tuesday.

Gutierrez was signed as an undrafted free agent at offensive tackle in April by the Broncos.

The team shared its 16-man practice squad on Wednesday and did not include Gutierrez on the list.

Other NFL teams can still sign Gutierrez to their practice squads.

