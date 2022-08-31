‘Days of our Lives’ moves to Peacock Sept. 12, how to watch

Days of our Lives on Peacock
Days of our Lives on Peacock(Peacock)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, the afternoons on NBC will look and feel different.

Beginning September 12th, “Days of Our Lives” will no longer be available on your local NBC station, but through an app on any viewing device.

NBC Universal announced the move on August 3 and many people are questioning the call, but some decisions are not left up to local stations.

”What we as a station want people to know is this is not a local decision. In fact, it’s not the decision we would make because we know how loyal the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience is,” said KFYR-TV General Manager and Vice President Barry Schumaier.

So, what does the future hold for “Day of Our Lives”?

”The network is going down the road of streaming, just like we are with KFYR Plus and our streaming apps. So, the network is trying to position for the future of video on demand, which is exactly what we’re doing at a local station level as well,” added Schumaier.

For faithful followers of the show’s twists and turns, download the Peacock app from the iTunes or Android store, or where ever you get your apps. There is a free version of the app, but Peacock Premium will allow you to watch more shows which will cost $4.99/month plus tax, or an ad-free add-on for an additional $5/month plus tax.

For now, the easiest way to find “Days of Our Lives” is to use the search bar. It will then list all related content to the daytime drama.

An hour-long news program will replace “Days of Our Lives.” This will feature up-to-the-minute national and international news as well as local content.

