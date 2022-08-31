Colorado man killed in rollover crash near New Town
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - A 44-year-old Colorado man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon just north of new town.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed south on Highway 1804 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and vaulted into the ditch.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on scene.
His name will be released after family is notified.
