Colorado man killed in rollover crash near New Town

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed south on Highway 1804 when he failed...
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - A 44-year-old Colorado man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon just north of new town.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed south on Highway 1804 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and vaulted into the ditch.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on scene.

His name will be released after family is notified.

