Burgum, Davis, ND University System issue statements on UND repatriating indigenous remains, artifacts

BISMARCK, N.D. - Gov. Doug Burgum, North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Nathan Davis, and the North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott released the following statements Wednesday regarding the University of North Dakota’s efforts to repatriate Native American remains and artifacts to their tribes of origin.

Gov. Doug Burgum said: “We are heartbroken by the deeply insensitive treatment of these indigenous ancestral remains and artifacts and extend our deepest apologies to the sovereign tribal nations in North Dakota and beyond. This dark chapter, while extremely hurtful, also presents an opportunity to enhance our understanding and respect for indigenous cultures and to become a model for the nation by conducting this process with the utmost deference to the wishes, customs and traditions of tribal nations. We appreciate the deeply thoughtful, respectful approach being taken by UND and President Armacost, including their decision to reach out immediately to tribal representatives. We pledge to work with our tribal partners with understanding and mutual respect and assist wherever possible as UND and the North Dakota University System move toward ensured compliance with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA).”

North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Nathan Davis said: “As terrible as this news has been, and as insensitive and inexcusable the treatment of our ancestors has been historically in the name of science, I would like to commend and thank President Armacost and his team, including Native American faculty and staff, who have been leading these efforts. Sometimes as a leader the best thing that you can do is listen to those around you. The efforts to ensure that our people were not an afterthought is something that spoke volumes to me. While there is no way we can ever forget what has happened to our ancestors, we can honor them by making sure they return home to rest. We have a unique opportunity to honor them by changing the way that repatriation is done, as we all know that this work sadly isn’t over.”

North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott said: “We fully support the University of North Dakota’s repatriation efforts and stand with them as they proceed to rightfully return ancestors and sacred objects to their tribal lands. The institution’s thoughtful and respectful approach will ensure that the artifacts are handled appropriately and with the ancestral reverence that is deserved. Moreover, we are committed to Indigenous communities on all our campuses. Working through our campus presidents, we will coordinate a systemwide review of policies related to the respect and inclusion of our Indigenous population and ensure we are compliant with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA).”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.