Attorneys in Chad Isaak case file arguments about status of appeal post death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorneys for the state and for Chad Isaak have filed arguments on the status of his appeal.

Isaak had been serving four life sentences after he was convicted of the April 1, 2019 killing of four RJR Maintenance and Management employees. After the verdict, Isaak filed for appeal. He died by suicide at the North Dakota State Penitentiary on July 31, before the appeal was decided. This left the status of his appeal and conviction up in the air.

The ND Supreme Court asked Isaak’s attorney and attorneys for the state to present written arguments on whether the appeal was now moot.

In her written brief, state’s attorney Gabrielle Goter asked the court to find the appeal moot and let the convictions stand. She said that to do otherwise would negatively impact the emotional and financial well-being of the families of the victims.

Isaak’s attorney on appeal, Kiara Kraus-Parr, stated that “judgment is not final until the appeal has been decided or the time for requesting a review has run.” She said legal issues remained for the court to decide.

Justices have not made a decision in the matter.

