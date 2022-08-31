Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Mike Warren)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A fire broke out on the rooftop of a skyscraper under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, bringing dozens of firefighters and police officers to the site near Centennial Olympic Park.

Flames were visible on the roof of the 32-story tower, sending a dark column of smoke into the sky. Construction workers spilled out of the building before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Called The Metropolitan at Atlanta, the tower is slated to be an 835-bed, 265-unit residence, aimed at Georgia State University students. Permits filed in 2021 when construction began valued the work at $56 million.

The building is supposed to be completed in August 2023. While its steel and concrete structure has been erected, the interiors remain unfinished.

The building’s developer and contractor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Bismarck Restaurant
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
Towner County crime scene
Four bodies discovered in Towner County wheat field
Towner County crime scene
Investigation underway at crime scene in southwest Towner County
Mandan family expecting triplets
One in 100,000: Mandan couple expecting identical triplets
Interdiction operations in southwestern ND
Interdiction operations in southwestern North Dakota culminate in a dozen arrests

Latest News

Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Authorities are searching for the driver of a white van involved in a hit-and-run accident that...
VIDEO: Man who fell off scooter gets struck, dragged by hit-and-run driver
veterans art project
Mandan non-profit aims to help veterans get creative
military appreciation
USMC Silent Drill Platoon in New Town for veteran appreciation
People watch as the USS Texas is moved from the dock Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in La Porte,...
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs