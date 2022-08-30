Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead

Paulita Ruiz (left) Skyler Poitra (right).
Paulita Ruiz (left) Skyler Poitra (right).(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are arrested following a car chase that turned into a foot chase in Fargo and Moorhead.

Fargo Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 they tried to stop a car on the Main Ave. bridge, but the driver kept going into Moorhead. There Moorhead Police took over the chase and tried to stop the vehicle, but it went back on I-94 and drove back into Fargo.

Authorities say the vehicle eventually got off the interstate on the 25th St. exit heading north, and a passenger then bailed out of the car and ran.

Officers chased down the passenger and eventually arrested 32-year-old Skyler Poitra for refusing to halt and preventing arrest, along with several warrants.

The driver, 39-year-old Paulita Ruiz, stayed with the vehicle and was then arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Both are in the Cass County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan LaRoche sentencing Monday
Dickinson woman to serve prison time after fatal DUI crash​
Crash closes East Bismarck Expressway
UPDATE: Victim named in Saturday night three vehicle crash along Bismarck Expressway
Fufeng
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota
Towner County crime scene
Investigation underway at crime scene in southwest Towner County
Camron Howlingwolf, 24
Bismarck man faces charges after police say he drove into traffic pole, injured woman

Latest News

Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
ND man given 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin
Mandan family expecting triplets
One in 100,000: Mandan couple expecting identical triplets
U-Mary Soccer
International student athletes are kicking it at the University of Mary
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (file)
Tax revenue at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally down from last year
Towner County crime scene
Four bodies discovered in Towner County wheat field